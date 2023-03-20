Thousands of farmers to descend at Ramlila Maidan for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'

Thousands of farmers will gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Monday for the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' to press for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price amid heightened security. The Delhi Police has deployed over 2,000 security personnel at the venue.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the event goes smoothly, the police had said on Sunday.

The police personnel have also been deployed for crowd management and to ensure that no unauthorised person gains entry and disrupts law and order, they said. According to an advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police, around 15,000-20,000 people are likely to participate in the mahapanchayat. They are expected to start arriving at Ramlila Maidan from Sunday night.