Threats to judges over hijab verdict: Karnataka police secure custody of another accused

"We are investigating about the support system and organised syndicate which is working against the interests of the nation," police said.



Both the accused are office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamaat (TNTJ). The arrests were made after multiple complaints against the accused in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.



The special bench comprising Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna S Dixit and Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin, while dismissing the petitions demanding hijab in classrooms, underlined that wearing of hijab is not an essential part of Islam.



Several organisations in Tamil Nadu protested against the judgement. During the protest, the video containing the speech of the accused Kovai Rahamathulla went viral. In his speech the accused mentions about a district judge in Jharkhand being mowed down during morning walks last year. He even stated that people know where the Chief Justice of Karnataka go to walk.



People are very emotional in his community, he maintained. "If anything happens to them, the BJP is waiting to put blame on us," he had allegedly stated.