Three arrested for alleged gangrape in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

Three men were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a woman in Bijnor, police said on Sunday. The accused were identified as Shanky, Robin and Ankit, they said.

The incident occurred on 31 May, when the accused forced the woman (24) into their car and raped her near a tube well compound, additional superintendent of police (city) Sanjeev Vajpayee said.

The victim in her complaint told the police that she knew the accused, Vajpayee said.

Based on the victim's complaint on Saturday an FIR was registered under section 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The accused were arrested and further investigation is underway, he added.