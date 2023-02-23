Three arrested on charges of killing cow in Bhopal; NSA to be slapped on them

Police have arrested three men on charges of killing a cow in Bhopal, an official said on Wednesday, as local authorities demolished "illegal" constructions at the house of one of them and moved to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the trio.



The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday in Paras Nagar under Gandhi Nagar police station limits of the Madhya Pradesh capital.



Gandhi Nagar Police Station in-charge Arun Sharma informed that following a tip off, a police team reached the spot and spotted three persons with a blood-stained sharp-edged weapon.



Remains of the slaughtered cow were also found at the spot, he said.

The trio tried to flee the site of the crime after seeing the police team. The police, however, caught them and during interrogation they admitted to killing the bovine, Sharma said.