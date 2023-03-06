Three boxers move Delhi HC after failing to make cut for World Championship team

Left out of the Indian team for the upcoming Boxing World Championships, reigning national champions Manju Rani, Shiksha Narwal and Poonam Poonia on Monday dragged the national federation to the Delhi High Court, seeking its intervention for their inclusion.

The Delhi High Court has accepted their writ petition and will hear the matter on Tuesday.

In their writ petition, the three boxers argued that all the gold medallists at the national championships held in December 2022 at Bhopal, were selected except them.