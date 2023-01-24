Three dead as residential building collapses in Lucknow; rescue operation on
Around 50-60 people are said to be trapped under the debris; rescue operation is underway
At least three people have died after a residential building collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Lucknow on Tuesday. Many people are said to be trapped under the debris.
The building collapsed after an earthquake. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak visited the spot and took stock of the rescue and relief operation.
"Buildings collapsed suddenly. Three dead bodies have been recovered and sent to the hospital," Pathak told media.
Earlier, an earthquake had been reported across northern India, though officials are yet to check if the tremors had weakened the old building, reported NDTV.
