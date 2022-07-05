Three dead in road accident in Bettiah, Bihar
Three persons of a family were killed after a speeding Scorpio rammed a bike in Bihar's Bettiah city of West Champaran district on Tuesday
The accident occurred at Bettiah-Lauria main road near Parsa Madhia Chowk. After the accident, the alleged driver left the vehicle on the spot and fled. The deceased are identified as Shiv Mukhiya, Dashrath Mukhiya and Nutan Mukhiya.
The police said that Dashrath Mukhiya was suffering from illness and his son Shiv Mukhiya and his uncle Nutan Mukhiya were on the way to Motihari for treatment. When they reached Parsa Mathia Chowk, the SUV coming from the opposite direction rammed into them.
The local residents rescued them and admitted them to a private hospital where they died.
"We have seized the vehicle and efforts are on to identify the accused," said an officer of the town police station.
