Three die while making reels on a railway track in Ghaziabad

According to the police, the accident took place between Kallu Garhi gate and Dasna station at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. The loco pilot of the train, running on its route from Ghaziabad to Moradabad said that the three had the flashlights of their mobiles switched on, which gave him the impression that they were shooting a video.



He added that he pressed the horn several times but the trio did not move away.



Police said that the display screen of one of the deceased's mobile broke, but was working. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Shakeel s/o Bashir, a resident of Khacha road in Masuri who was a taxi driver.