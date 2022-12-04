Three held with illicit liquor in Delhi on MCD polling day

The police said that to ensure free and fair election all the borders have been sealed and in the process the accused tried to smuggle liquor, but were caught by alert staff on checking.



Meanwhile in North Delhi, the police were using drone to keep an eye on all suspicious activities.



The Delhi Police said that they have deployed extra police officials at every polling booth to avoid untoward incidents.



The police have also increased patrolling in the entire Delhi.



The state election commission had issued a notice prohibiting the sale of liquor in Delhi in view of the polls.