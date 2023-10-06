Three indigenous Arunachal products receive GI tags

Three indigenous products from Arunachal Pradesh – Yak chhurpi, Khamti rice and Tangsa textile – have been granted the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the GI Registry, Chennai, officials said on Wednesday, 4 October.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) Director, Dr Mihir Sarkar said that “chhurpi” is prepared from the milk of Arunachali yak, which is a unique yak breed found in West Kameng and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Noting that in a major boost to the pastoral production systems and yak rearing in the country, he said that “Yak chhurpi” is a naturally fermented milk product made from yak milk.

“Chhurpi is an excellent source of proteins and is frequently used as a substitute for vegetables by tribal yak herders in the vegetation-starved cold and hilly mountainous regions of the state,” Sarkar told IANS.

“It is also mixed in vegetable or meat curry and is eaten with rice as a staple food in the tribal households. It is considered an integral part of the tangible cultural and tribal heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.”

The Yak expert said that this breed is reared by tribal yak pastoralists known as Brokpas who migrate along with their yaks to higher reaches (at an altitude of 10,000 ft and higher) during summers and descent to mid-altitude mountainous regions during winters.