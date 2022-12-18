Three killed, 10 injured after two buses collide on Yamuna Expressway

"Both the bus drivers lost their control over the vehicles and they collided. A police team was sent to the spot after receiving the call. All the injured were rushed to Greater Noida's Yatharth Hospital and district government hospital where three of them succumbed during the course of treatment. Ten others were undergoing treatment," the police officer said.



The police said that they have impounded both the vehicles. A case of rash and negligent driving has been lodged in this respect at Police Station Knowledge Park.



Further details were awaited