Three killed after being hit by train in Delhi, fourth has narrow escape

The police said that all three were working as labourers in the Badli Industrial area and residing on rent in Rana park, Village Siraspur.



The police said that enquiry has revealed that the deceased along with their fourth friend Mohammed Ehsaan went to a nearby park and were returning to their residence when they met with the incident.



"While crossing the railway track, they saw a train coming down the line, but simultaneously Shatabdi Express came from another direction. Three tried to run away but collided with the other train, whereas Mohd Ehsaan sat down between the two tracks and survived," the police said.



All four of them in the 19 to 21 age group. The relatives of the deceased have been contacted and were likely to reach Delhi by Wednesday.



"Dead bodies have been shifted to the Sabzi Mandi Mortuary. No foul play suspected so far. We have initiated proceedings under section 174 CrPC," the official said.