Three minors held for alleged sexual assault of nine-year-old in Delhi
Police say suspects lured child to rooftop; case registered under POCSO Act, victim currently is undergoing counselling
Three minors have been apprehended in Delhi for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy after taking him to a secluded rooftop, police said on Wednesday.
The incident was reported on 4 November, when a relative of the child approached police alleging the boy had been assaulted.
According to the complaint, the accused, aged 13 and 16, allegedly lured the child to a rooftop and threatened him against disclosing the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.
A case has been registered under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which pertains to aggravated penetrative sexual assault, the officer said.
Following information provided by the child and with inputs from local informers, police traced the accused to the Bapa Nagar area.
The accused were detained the same day and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, officials said.
The DCP added that counselling support has been arranged for the child through child-welfare authorities, and further investigation is underway.
With PTI inputs
