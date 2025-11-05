Three minors held for alleged sexual assault of nine-year-old in Delhi

Three minors have been apprehended in Delhi for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy after taking him to a secluded rooftop, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported on 4 November, when a relative of the child approached police alleging the boy had been assaulted.

According to the complaint, the accused, aged 13 and 16, allegedly lured the child to a rooftop and threatened him against disclosing the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.