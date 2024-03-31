Three students of Visva Bharati level sexual harassment charge against prof

Three female students of Visva Bharati have lodged an FIR against a guest professor alleging that he has asked for sexual favour in exchange for passing them in semester exams.

In the complaint, the three students of the Persian, Urdu and Islamic Studies department alleged that the guest teacher concerned sent lewd messages on WhatsApp to them individually, and inappropriately touched them at times.

A Visva Bharati official told PTI if the three students approach the ICC (internal complaints committee) of the central university, "it will look into the charges and take appropriate action."

The said teacher had even promised to help them in the semester exams if the three girls agreed to his proposals, the students alleged.