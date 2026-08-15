Three suspected poachers killed in Karnataka Forest firing; inquiry ordered
The men allegedly opened fire on forest personnel inside the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, while a fourth suspect escaped
Three suspected poachers were killed in an exchange of fire with forest personnel in Karnataka’s Datti Forest area on Saturday, prompting Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to order a magisterial inquiry into the incident.
The firing took place at around 5.10 am in a dense section of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary under the Shagya range, Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy said.
According to the minister, two forest teams entered the area after receiving information about illegal hunting. The personnel followed a torchlight through the forest before encountering four men allegedly carrying two country-made pistols and four bags of deer meat.
Reddy said the men allegedly attempted to shoot at the forest personnel, who warned that they would retaliate in self-defence. Two of the suspects died at the scene, while a third succumbed to his injuries after being taken to hospital. The fourth man reportedly escaped.
The forest teams seized two country-made pistols and four bags containing deer meat from the site.
Shivakumar directed that a magisterial inquiry be conducted to establish the sequence of events and determine whether the forest personnel fired deliberately or acted in self-defence.
“Some items and objects have been seized. All the details will emerge after the magistrate’s inquiry,” the Chief Minister said.
The deceased were residents of Thomiyarpalya in Hanur taluk, according to police sources. Their bodies were taken to a hospital mortuary in Mysuru, where post-mortem examinations were conducted after their relatives arrived.
Tension escalated following the incident as relatives of the deceased allegedly vandalised the Shagya forest office in Hanur taluk. Furniture, equipment, a motorcycle and the office signboard were damaged, while several items were dragged outside and thrown onto the road.
Protests were also held in Chamarajanagar and Mysuru.
Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj condemned the deaths and demanded that a murder case be registered against those responsible. He also called for the resignation of the ministers concerned.
“They have killed three people together today in Chamarajanagar. This is not right,” Nagaraj said, adding that he would stage a satyagraha outside the Forest Department office.
Police were monitoring the situation following the firing and subsequent protests.
With PTI inputs