Three suspected poachers killed in Karnataka Forest firing; inquiry ordered

Three suspected poachers were killed in an exchange of fire with forest personnel in Karnataka’s Datti Forest area on Saturday, prompting Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to order a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

The firing took place at around 5.10 am in a dense section of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary under the Shagya range, Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy said.

According to the minister, two forest teams entered the area after receiving information about illegal hunting. The personnel followed a torchlight through the forest before encountering four men allegedly carrying two country-made pistols and four bags of deer meat.

Reddy said the men allegedly attempted to shoot at the forest personnel, who warned that they would retaliate in self-defence. Two of the suspects died at the scene, while a third succumbed to his injuries after being taken to hospital. The fourth man reportedly escaped.

The forest teams seized two country-made pistols and four bags containing deer meat from the site.

Shivakumar directed that a magisterial inquiry be conducted to establish the sequence of events and determine whether the forest personnel fired deliberately or acted in self-defence.