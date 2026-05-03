Three years of conflict, no closure for Manipur
Over 260 dead, thousands displaced; grim third anniversary of ethnic conflict
Rallies, shutdowns, memorial meetings and prayer gatherings were held across Manipur on Sunday as the state marked the third anniversary of the ethnic conflict between Meitei and Kuki communities that has left at least 260 people dead, displaced thousands and reshaped the state’s political landscape.
The violence first erupted on 3 May 2023 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised in the hill districts to oppose the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.
Three years later, the divisions remain deeply entrenched, with Meitei and Kuki organisations holding separate programmes across the state while reiterating sharply opposing political demands.
Meitei groups demand NRC, protection of Manipur’s integrity
Several Meitei civil society organisations organised rallies and public meetings across Imphal Valley districts demanding implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the next census and protection of Manipur’s territorial integrity.
Hundreds participated in a rally at Nambol in Bishnupur district organised by the United Protection Committee.
“The rally was organised to highlight the ongoing suffering of the people and to demand accountability and justice for the victims of the conflict,” said United Protection Committee convenor Th Lamjingba.
At Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen in Imphal East district, women’s groups including the Meira Paibi and the COCOMI held a public discussion titled “three years on Manipur crisis”.
“The public discourse is being held on the occasion of three years of conflict in the state in the context of armed attacks on the indigenous people of Manipur by Kuki terrorists,” said Shanta Nahakpam.
Floral tributes were also paid across several valley districts to more than 100 Meitei victims killed during the violence.
Kuki groups observe shutdown, renew separation demand
In Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district, a 12-hour shutdown called by the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) brought business activity to a halt, officials said.
COTU has continued to demand a separate administrative arrangement for Kukis, arguing that coexistence with Meiteis had become impossible after the violence.
Floral tributes were offered at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Phaijang for more than 100 Kuki-Zo victims killed during the conflict.
Kuki-Zo groups also observed what they described as a “Separation Day from Meiteis” in Churachandpur district.
The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) organised a programme at Peace Ground while the Zomi Council held another at Martyrs Park.
Prayer services for victims of the violence were conducted at both venues.
ITLF spokesperson Ginza Vualzong claimed that around 250 Kuki people were killed during the conflict, while 40,000 were displaced.
He also alleged that more than 7,000 houses and around 360 churches had been destroyed.
“We can never forget these atrocities that we have faced,” Ginza said.
Conflict reshaped Manipur politics
The conflict triggered one of the most prolonged and violent internal crises in Manipur’s recent history.
The Meiteis constitute roughly 53 per cent of the state’s population and are concentrated mainly in the Imphal Valley, while tribal communities including Kukis and Nagas account for around 40 per cent and largely inhabit the hill districts.
Months of unrest eventually led to the resignation of the BJP-led government headed by N. Biren Singh on 9 February last year.
President’s Rule was imposed in the state on 13 February, with the 60-member Assembly placed under suspended animation.
The central rule was later revoked on 4 February this year shortly before the formation of a new government led by BJP leader Y. Khemchand Singh.
Despite the restoration of an elected government, core issues linked to territory, ethnic identity, security and political representation remain unresolved.
The anniversary events reflected how the conflict continues to shape public sentiment, with both Meitei and Kuki groups using the occasion to reinforce competing narratives over victimhood, legitimacy and Manipur’s future political structure.
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