Three years of conflict, no closure for Manipur

Rallies, shutdowns, memorial meetings and prayer gatherings were held across Manipur on Sunday as the state marked the third anniversary of the ethnic conflict between Meitei and Kuki communities that has left at least 260 people dead, displaced thousands and reshaped the state’s political landscape.

The violence first erupted on 3 May 2023 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised in the hill districts to oppose the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Three years later, the divisions remain deeply entrenched, with Meitei and Kuki organisations holding separate programmes across the state while reiterating sharply opposing political demands.

Meitei groups demand NRC, protection of Manipur’s integrity

Several Meitei civil society organisations organised rallies and public meetings across Imphal Valley districts demanding implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the next census and protection of Manipur’s territorial integrity.

Hundreds participated in a rally at Nambol in Bishnupur district organised by the United Protection Committee.

“The rally was organised to highlight the ongoing suffering of the people and to demand accountability and justice for the victims of the conflict,” said United Protection Committee convenor Th Lamjingba.

At Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen in Imphal East district, women’s groups including the Meira Paibi and the COCOMI held a public discussion titled “three years on Manipur crisis”.

“The public discourse is being held on the occasion of three years of conflict in the state in the context of armed attacks on the indigenous people of Manipur by Kuki terrorists,” said Shanta Nahakpam.

Floral tributes were also paid across several valley districts to more than 100 Meitei victims killed during the violence.