Thrikkakara bypoll: After 5 rounds of counting, CPI-M accepts defeat

Mohan, however, gave a clean chit to the chief minister saying that he never led the campaign.



"The Chief Minister never leads an Assembly by-election and it was the district party which led the polls. And this verdict cannot be an assessment of the Vijayan government, as this is only one constituency and not a state level election," said Mohan.



As soon as Mohan said this, TV channels started airing the statement of CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan which was made on the penultimate where he said that they have no qualms to say that this would be an assessment of the Vijayan government.



Meanwhile, the CPI-M top brass, including Vijayan and Balakrishnan, and others were closeted at the state party headquarters in the state capital and all eyes are on what they have to say.