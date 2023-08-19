Tibet in critical situation under Chinese regime, say members of Tibetan parliament in exile

A three-member delegation of Tibetan parliament in exile on Saturday claimed that their country is in a critical situation under the Chinese regime.

Claiming that Tibet is ranked as the least free country in the world as per the Freedom Index report of the Freedom House for the third consecutive year, the delegation appealed to the Indian government to call on the Chinese government to re-engage in dialogue with the Dalai Lama without preconditions to resolve the Tibet-China conflict.

"The situation in Tibet has deteriorated to the extent of cultural genocide and total annihilation of Tibetan identity," Youdon Aukatsang said.

Apart from her, Geshi Monlam Tharchin and Tashi Dhondup are members of the delegation visiting West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha to highlight the Tibetan cause.