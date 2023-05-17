In Photos: Tibetan Women's Association stage a protest against Chinese government at Jantar Manta

Tibetan Women's Association (TWA) staged a protest against the Chinese government in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, to demand the immediate release of the 11th Panchen Lama, who has been missing since 1995, as well as information on his well-being and whereabouts. They also demanded the immediate release of all political prisoners of Tibet.

Originally formed in 1984 by Rinchen Khando Choegyal, a former Tibetan Youth Congress activist, TWA is an Indian women's association based in McLeodGanj, Dharamshala.

"Raise global awareness of the dire situation in Tibet and apply international pressure to improve human rights for Tibetans. Promote equality for Tibetan women in occupied Tibet and exile communities, address human rights abuses and gender discrimination, provide access to education and support for those in need, preserve Tibetan culture and join with women globally to advance peace and justice," reads their mission statement.