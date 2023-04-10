Tiger census 2022 world's most extensive wildlife survey: Report

The all-India tiger estimation conducted in 2022 stands out as the most extensive wildlife survey to date, encompassing 20 states and entailing an impressive foot survey of 6,41,449 kilometres, according to data released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The study team involved officials and experts from the NTCA and the states, research biologists, scientists, coordinators, interns and volunteers.

As part of the exercise, the team sampled 3,24,003 habitat plots to gather data on vegetation, human impacts and ungulate dung.

The camera traps installed at 32,588 locations resulted in an impressive 4,70,81,881 photographs, including 97,399 captures of tigers, according to the "Status of Tigers 2022" report released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Mysuru on Sunday.