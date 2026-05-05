Tiger found dead in Panna Tiger Reserve; state toll rises to 28 since January

A two-year-old tiger was found dead in the buffer zone of Panna Tiger Reserve on 5 May, taking the number of tiger deaths in Madhya Pradesh to 28 since 7 January this year.

Forest officials said the carcass was recovered from the Amanganj buffer area. The animal had recently been rescued from Tara village and was fitted with a radio collar for continuous monitoring.

Brijendra Srivastava, field director of Panna Tiger Reserve said the carcass was intact and no signs of foul play were immediately detected.

“The situation will become clear only after a detailed inspection of the site,” Srivastava said.

Activist alleges ‘systemic collapse’

Wildlife activist Ajay Dube termed the incident a failure of forest management, linking it to repeated tiger deaths in the state.

“This isn't just unfortunate — it's a systemic collapse. The lack of stern action against forest officials is the root cause of these repeated killings.