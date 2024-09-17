Tight slap on face of hate-filled CMs: Congress after SC pauses ‘bulldozer justice’

The Congress on Tuesday, 17 September welcomed the Supreme Court directive against "bulldozer justice", saying it is a "tight slap" on the face of hate-filled chief ministers and leaders who were encouraging it.

The opposition party also asserted that bulldozer has become a symbol of hate, violence and political vendetta.

Even if there is one instance of illegal demolition, it is against the ethos of our Constitution, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while directing that authorities across the country will not demolish properties, including those accused of crime, till 1 October without seeking its permission.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan clarified that its order will not be applicable to unauthorised structures on public roads, footpaths and the likes.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The decision of the Supreme Court holding a mirror to the unjust and inhuman 'bulldozer policy' of the BJP governments is welcome."

"Through such barbaric actions, the policy and intentions of trampling humanity and justice by 'running a bulldozer over the law of the country' have been exposed before the entire country," she said.