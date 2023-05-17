Tihar Jail superintendent transferred amid controversy over inmate transfer

On May 11, Jain filed an application requesting a change in his cell due to depression and a doctor's advice for increased social interaction. He expressed feelings of loneliness and stated that he was feeling low. In response to the doctor's recommendation, he asked to be accommodated with at least two other individuals.



"The superintendent then transferred three inmates to Jain's cell the following day," as per an official.



The action comes days after the jail superintendent, Yadav had received a show-cause notice from Director General (prison) Sanjay Beniwal, and subsequently, the inmates were transferred back to their original cells.



The jail administration had further said that they will seek opinions from other doctors to assess Jain's health and provide appropriate treatment, if necessary.