Will be 5 steps ahead of UP, even for encounter, says Karnataka Minister

Amid outrage over the murder of a BJP youth wing leader, the Karnataka Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday favoured "encounter" killings of perpetrators of such incidents and said the State government is ready for it.

Without giving any opportunity, merciless action will be taken. We are ready for encounter (killings). We have already communicated to our Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the State government, Narayan, who holds the higher education, skill development, IT-BT portfolio, told reporters.

The Minister was responding to a query on the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) district-level office-bearer Praveen Nettar's murder in his village Nettaru in Bellare near Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday when he was heading home after closing his shop.