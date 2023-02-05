Time has come for farmers to run the country, says KCR at BRS' first national rally

Stating that Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of farmers' suicides in the country, BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said in Nanded on Sunday that the time has come for peasants to take the reins of the country.

Addressing Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) first public meeting outside Telangana at Nanded, he said political parties and leaders are winning in polls but people are losing.

"That's why BRS slogan is 'Abki ki baar, kisan sarkar' (This time around, a government for the farmers). If we unite, it is not impossible. In our country, farmers constitute more than 42 per cent and if the number of farm labourers is also added to that it will be more than 50 per cent which is sufficient to form government”, Rao said.