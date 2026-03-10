Time has come for Uniform Civil Code: Supreme Court

Bench favours legislative action

Justice Bagchi said, "You have a very good case on discrimination, but would it not be appropriate for the court to defer it to the wisdom of the legislature, which has the mandate to enact a Uniform Civil Code as per the Directive Principles of State Policy."

Chief Justice Kant replied, "The answer is Uniform Civil Code."

Justice Bagchi pointed out that the rule of 'one wife for one man' is not uniformly applied across communities, adding, "But does that mean that the court can declare all bigamous marriages as unconstitutional? So, we have to defer to legislative power to bring the directive principles into effect."

He further said this court has time and again recommended to the legislature to enact a UCC.

At the outset, Bhushan submitted that the court could declare Muslim women entitled to equal inheritance rights as men, with the Indian Succession Act applying if the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act of 1937 is struck down, the bench noted.

The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937 governs personal laws including inheritance for Muslims in India. Article 44 of the Constitution, under Directive Principles of State Policy, directs the state to endeavour to secure a UCC for all citizens. The court has repeatedly urged legislative action on UCC in prior judgments, though no such code has been enacted to date.