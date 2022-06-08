Time has come to explore possibilities of remote voting by migrant workers: Election Commission

This is the third major decision taken by the EC in the last three weeks after Kumar took over as the CEC. The first one related to personal austerity when the Commissioners gave up certain facilities. The second decision tightened the noose around recognised unregistered political parties flouting rules. "today's decision covers voters, parties and polling personnel," a functionary said.



The Commission noted that the EVM-VVPAT machines have been technologically designed to get triggered in unauthorised access mode' whenever there is any unauthorised attempt to open it and become unusable because of the one-time programmable chip.



The Commission decided to develop special water and shock proof, extra protective backpacks or cases to carry EVM-VVPATs and safeguard the machines provided to all such teams to aid hands free movement in difficult terrain.



A few years ago, EC had collaborated with IIT-Madras to work on a new technology which will allow electors to vote from faraway cities without going to designated polling station of their constituencies.



Explaining the 'blockchain' technology involved in the project, then Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena had earlier said the concept is a "two-way electronic voting system in a controlled environment on white-listed IP devices on dedicated Internet lines enabled with biometric devices and a web camera".



Saxena, however, made it clear that voters will have to reach a designated venue during a pre-decided period of time to be able to use this facility.