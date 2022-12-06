Time to reaffirm ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity: Cong pays tributes to Ambedkar

Social transformation is the foundation for any progress, he said.



Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "We are all, firstly and lastly, equals. We are all, firstly and lastly, Indians. Anything contrary to this, was unacceptable to Babasaheb, and is unacceptable to us who walk on his constitutional path."



"Humblest tributes to him, on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas," Gandhi said on Twitter.



The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, remembered the architect of the Constitution.



"Baba Saheb devoted his life to liberating the socially backward from illiteracy & ignorance & paved the way for a society built through liberty, equality, and fraternity," the party said.