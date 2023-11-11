Time to usher back an era of people-centric governance, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that it is time to usher back an era of people-centric governance across India and that the Congress party's fight now is to ensure 'Nyay' or justice to "all our people", as he shared a video of his conversation with the family of a Telangana farmer who committed suicide a few days back.

Gandhi said that the poor farmer would have been alive today had he got the governmental support in time.

Sharing a video of his conversation with the bereaved family Gandhi said that the government of the BRS and the BJP is incapable of providing for the needs of the people of Telangana.

The Congress leader shared the video on his Youtube channel titled, 'Seeds of Suffering: Tackling Farmer Distress with Congress Guarantees'.