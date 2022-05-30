Timely action by Delhi fire officials help save 52 people

As many as 52 persons, including 24 women and four children were rescued after a major fire broke out in the parking area of a 5-storey building in the Nawada area of Delhi's Dwarka on Monday morning.



Five persons suffered burn injuries and 10 motorcycles were completely gutted in the incident.



According to the fire department, they got a call around 1.30 a.m. The caller said that a huge fire had broken out at a parking lot of a 5-storey residential building on Main Matiyala Road, Dwarka.