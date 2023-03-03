Tipra Motha: Regional party to reckon with

New regional party Tipra Motha which fought the Tripura Assembly elections without an ally and clinched 13 seats made significant inroads into the vote share of the BJP-IPFT and the Left-Congress alliance.

The political party, floated in 2021 seeking Greater Tipraland and banking on the tribal people who dominate 20 of the 60 assembly seats, won the 13 seats of the 42 contested, polling around 19 per cent vote share.

The regional party’s candidate Subodh Deb Barma was able to defeat deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma in Charilam constituency by over 850 votes.