Tipra Motha to raise statehood issue in Tripura Assembly: Pradyot

"We have not deviated from our stance on the demand for Greater Tipraland state or constitution solution to the problems of the indigenous people. Had we done so, we would have been in the treasury bench. We would raise the issues in the assembly," he said.



Debbarma said there will be dialogue on the constitutional solution to the issue.



"I had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the constitutional solution to the problems of Tiprasa people. We will not join the government until our demands are addressed," he said.