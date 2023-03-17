Tipra Motha to raise statehood issue in Tripura Assembly: Pradyot
Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Friday asserted that the party has not changed its stance on the Greater Tipraland statehood issue and will raise it in forthcoming the assembly session.
He asserted that had the party deviated from its core demand, it would have been in the treasury bench.
The former royal claimed that if Tipra Motha had not been in the electoral fight, the BJP would have won 50 seats in the recent elections to the 60-member assembly.
The first session of the new assembly is scheduled to begin on March 24.
He said legislators of the regional party, which has emerged as the main opposition in the northeastern state, bagging 13 seats, will stick together and soon elect a Leader of the Opposition.
Addressing reporters after the oath-taking ceremony of 13 MLAs of Tipra Motha in the assembly, he said the party will raise in the House the issue of the "constitutional solution" to the problems of the indigenous people of the state.
"We have not deviated from our stance on the demand for Greater Tipraland state or constitution solution to the problems of the indigenous people. Had we done so, we would have been in the treasury bench. We would raise the issues in the assembly," he said.
Debbarma said there will be dialogue on the constitutional solution to the issue.
"I had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the constitutional solution to the problems of Tiprasa people. We will not join the government until our demands are addressed," he said.
Debbarma claimed the BJP would have won 50 seats had Tipra Motha not been in the electoral battle.
"It is clear that the BJP was the first choice of the Bengali Hindus and obviously Tiprasa votes went to the kitty of Tipra Motha," he said.
Asserting that Tipra Motha legislators are "educated and well informed", the party supremo said they will ask important questions concerning not only the Tiprasa people but all the people of the state.
Debbarma said that all the 13 MLAs of the regional party took oath in their mother tongue Kokborok.
"It makes us feel proud and sends a good message to entire Northeast... Don't ever feel ashamed of what you are... Be proud of your community and language," he added.