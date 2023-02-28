Tipu Sultan vs Savarkar: K'taka dist tense over naming junction in Yadgir city

Suresh Ambigara, President of Municipality maintained that naming the circle after Tippu Sultan is illegal. The proposal has been sent to the government to name it after Veer Savarkar. "We will abide by the government order in this regard," he said.



As elections are nearing, the ruling BJP government is likely to accept the proposal of naming the circle after Veer Savarkar. This is going to be an issue, sources explain.