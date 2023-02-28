Tiruchy farmers in TN demand release of water from Mettur dam to save crops

The recent unseasonal rains have also caused destruction to crops but with the heat and temperature at their maximum, farmers said that crops that are 100 days old have to get some water.



Vasanthakumar, a farmer from Thiruvayuru told IANS: "Mettur water has to be released for at least two weeks so that our crops are saved. Unseasonal rains had destroyed large quantities of our crops but the heat that followed led to the fields parching and crops withering away. To save these crops, we need water from Mettur which is the only solution for this issue".



The farmer said that bringing in water in from other borewells was costing them a fortune and to water one acre of farmland, the farmers have to shell out Rs 35,000, and with such an expense they would not get any profit from the crops.