TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee moves HC challenging freezing of his bank account

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday approached the Calcutta High Court seeking an urgent hearing on his petition challenging the alleged freezing of his personal bank account by a private bank.

Banerjee, the Diamond Harbour MP and TMC general secretary, told the court that the account was allegedly frozen without following due procedure. His plea comes ahead of a planned overseas trip for medical treatment, for which he has obtained permission from the Supreme Court.

Justice Krishna Rao said he would hear the matter on Wednesday and directed Banerjee’s lawyer to serve notice on the parties in the meantime.

Bank action challenged

Appearing for Banerjee, advocate Ayan Bhattacharjee alleged that the private bank had frozen the MP’s personal account without following the prescribed procedure. He also told the court that no police action had been initiated in connection with the freezing of the account.