TMC parliamentary delegation to visit EC over RP Act 'violation' in Gokhale's arrest

The TMC has alleged that Gokhale was charged under section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 which relates to promoting enmity between classes in connection with an election.



Gokhale was arrested over a tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi after a bridge collapse there, following which the Press Information Bureau issued a 'fact check' calling the information fake.



Gokhale was arrested by the Gujarat Police from Jaipur in Rajasthan on December 6 without any intimation to the Rajasthan Police, the TMC alleged. He was taken to Ahmedabad, where he was granted bail by a court on December 8, only to be rearrested hours later in another case.



Gokhale was later given bail in the second case on December 9.