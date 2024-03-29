TMC seeks ECI's intervention against 'misuse' of central agencies by BJP

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Monday, 25 March, approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging misuse of central agencies by the ruling BJP, and sought its intervention.

The TMC leaders will meet the chief election commissioner and election commissioners on Monday, 1 April, to raise their concerns.

Addressing the media outside the ECI's headquarters in New Delhi, West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja said they were disturbed the way former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was arrested ahead of the elections being announced, while Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force.

"We are disturbed the way Hemant Soren was arrested just before the MCC was announced... Now the MCC has been announced, the ECI is in control, but the Delhi chief minister is behind the bars. This is the attitude on display. We are requesting the ECI to use powers at their disposal," Panja said.