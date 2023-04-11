TMC to announce a new candidate for seat vacated by Falerio

The Trinamool Congress on Monday said it will announce a new candidate for the seat vacated by former Goa chief minister Luizinho Falerio, who resigned as a Rajya Sabha MP.

TMC sources said he was asked to resign a few months back but he sought some time.

"We wish him good health and happiness. The party had asked him to resign from his Rajya Sabha seat, and it is good that he abided by the party's decision," TMC MP Santanu Sen told PTI.

He said the party will announce a new candidate for the seat as and when the election is notified.