TMC's Derek O'Brien, AAP's Sanjay Singh spent night at Parliament protest site
Suspended Rajya Sabha members TMC's Derek O'Brien and AAP's Sanjay Singh spent the night at the protest site near the entrance of Parliament in New Delhi
Suspended Rajya Sabha members TMC's Derek O'Brien and AAP's Sanjay Singh spent the night at the protest site near the entrance of Parliament in New Delhi.
TMC's Dola Sen and Mausam Noor were also there at the site till midnight.
The opposition parties sat on a relay protest in the Parliament premises protesting against the suspension of 24 MPs in both the Houses of Parliament.
On Thursday, three more MPs were suspended.
The opposition parties have demanded a discussion on price rise in the Parliament.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular