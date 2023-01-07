TMC's income raised to Rs 528.14 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 42 crore in 2020-21: Audit report

Over 96 per cent of income of the Trinamool Congress in 2021-22 came from electoral bonds, according to the party's annual audit report, which also showed that its income from these bonds rose from Rs 42 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 528.14 crore in 2021-22. An electoral bond is a financial tool for enabling donations to political parties.

The report, which was released on Friday, stated that out of a total income of Rs 545.74 crore of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2021-22, as much as Rs 528.14 crore came from electoral bonds.