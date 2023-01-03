TN airports direct airlines to ensure valid RT-PCR negative certificates from passengers

If the samples turn Covid-19 positive, then the department will inform the airport authorities and undertake further processes to isolate them and also trace the primary and secondary contacts of these people.



The Government of India has given a travel advisory in which passengers travelling into India from countries like China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and Thailand have to carry a valid RT-PCR negative certificate. This is in wake of the recent spurge in Covid-19 cases across these countries.



The four international airports in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, and Madurai have directed all the airlines operating from these countries to ensure that all the passengers carry valid RT-PCR negative certificates as mandated by the Government of India.