TN Congress to appoint coordinators for 2024 polls

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) will appoint coordinators in all the Assembly constituencies that fall under the nine Lok Sabha seats the party is likely to contest in the 2024 general elections.



Sources in the state Congress told IANS that a high power meeting of the party has decided to appoint coordinators in all the Assembly constituencies that fall under the Lok Sabha constituencies that the party had contested as part of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) led by the DMK.



It may be noted that the Congress had won eight out of the nine seats it contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as part of the alliance. The only seat which the party lost was Theni where the former Union Minister and senior Congress leader, E.V.K.S. Elangovan lost to P. Raveendranathan, son of former Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam (OPS), incidentally the only seat which AIADMK won.