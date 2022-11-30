TN fishermen block roads demanding release of 24 fishers detained by Sri Lankan Navy

The fishermen have urged the Ministry of External Affairs, the Government of India, and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to take the matter up with the Sri Lankan government and to ensure the release of the fishermen in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy.



R. Rajesh Kumar, a fisherman from Jagadapattinam, Pudukottai while speaking to IANS said, "We are suffering losses due to these arrests and incarceration by the Sri Lankan navy. The costly mechanised boats seized by the Navy later rusts in their custody and we become liable to the banks from where we had taken loans for buying these boats. The Government of India must act and bring about a permanent solution to the issue which is taking a toll on our nerves. Many are on the verge of a nervous breakdown and we appeal to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Union External Affairs minister, Jaishankar to wake up for our cause."