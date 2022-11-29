TN: Flood alert in Erode after heavy rain, water released from Gunderipallam dam

Water entered the paddy fields in Gobichettipalayam leading to losses for paddy farmers. Even though water levels rose in many places, floods have not been reported and no damage to houses or buildings were reported.



However, the loss of paddy crops has led to major losses to the farmers and the district administration has directed the agriculture department to take stock of the situation.



Sources in the agricultural department told IANS that infiltration of water in agricultural lands in Kallipatti has been recorded and that further action would be taken and proper damage would be assessed after verification of the losses.