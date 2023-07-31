TN forest department captures 'Makhna' elephant, third time in six months

Tamil Nadu forest department on Monday captured a wild 'Makhna' elephant which was destroying crops at Saralapathy near Pollachi district.

Officials told IANS that the captured Makhana would be released at Chinnakallar near Valparai.

This is the third time the same elephant has been captured by the Tamil Nadu forest department in the past six months. It was captured for the first time in February 2023 from Dharmapuri and relocated to Varagaliyur in Ulanthy forest range.

After a few months, the animal was spotted in the city limits of Perur and was captured and released deep in the forest in Manambolly. However, it now reached the Saralapathy forest range from where it is captured and will soon be released into the forests.