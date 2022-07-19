TN girl suicide: SC declines father's plea to stay 2nd post-mortem

The top court asked the counsel representing the father of the girl, "You have no trust on the high court?" The counsel urged the top court for a direction to the state government to not go ahead with the second post-mortem. However, the top court was not convinced and declined to entertain the plea.



The father had moved the Supreme Court seeking to include a doctor of his choice on the panel constituted by the high court to conduct the second post-mortem of the girl's body. The high court declined to entertain this plea made by the father for including doctors of his choice on the panel.