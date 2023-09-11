TN govt all set to launch scheme granting monthly aid to over 1 crore women

The Tamil Nadu government is all set to launch the largest social welfare initiative, the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, whereby monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 will be provided to 1.06 crore eligible women family heads on September 15.

The sum will be directly transferred into the bank accounts of beneficiaries and they will be given ATM cards to withdraw the amount, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday.