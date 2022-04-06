TN govt constrained to revise property tax, 83% people won't be affected: CM

Replying to the parties, Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru claimed that about 83 percent of the households in the urban areas will see a tax hike of 25 - 50 percent. Compared to other metros in the country, the tax slab proposed for Chennai is the lowest. Of the 11.03 lakh houses in the Chennai Corporation area, 25 percent increase has been proposed for 1.52 lakh houses, while 3.46 lakh and 3.12 lakh houses will have an increase by 50 and 75 percent, respectively. The guideline value of land in both core and extended areas were increased manifold.



Of the 77.87 lakh houses in Tamil Nadu, only 1.09 lakh will see 150 percent increase in tax. Of the 44.53 lakh households, 58.48 percent will witness an increase of 25 percent while 24.70 percent will have a 50 percent hike, he noted.



The new tax slabs will come into effect from the first quarter of 2022 - 23.



"The tax rates were revised based on the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission to fix minimum floor rates for property tax as mandated by the Centre," Nehru said and accused the AIADMK regime of hiking the rates of upto 300 percent in 1987.



Later, the AIADMK and BJP members, staged a walk out from the house, separately, protesting against the government for not rolling back the proposed hike.