TN govt moves Madras HC questioning ED summons in sand mining cases

The Tamil Nadu government moved the Madras High Court on Monday, 27 November, challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to district collectors in the state in a money laundering case that is allegedly linked to illegal sand mining. Interim orders are likely to be passed on Tuesday, 28 November.

In its plea, the Tamil Nadu government contended that the ED's probe was politically motivated, and that the Central agency was seeking to conduct a roving inquiry through its summons.

Senior advocate, Dushyant Dave, who appeared for the state government, questioned why the ED was not taking similar action in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states, where there were a large number of reported illegal mining cases.

“If they are concerned, then why has there been no action in BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, which have hundreds illegal mining cases?” Dave asked.