TN govt presents Budget, AIADMK stages walkout

He said Rs 2,531 crore for waiver of agricultural loans, Rs 1,000 crore for waiver of jewel loans and Rs 600 crore for waiving self-help group loans, totalling Rs 4,131 crore has been allotted.



The "Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Memorial Marriage Assistance Scheme" is being transformed as the "Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme."



"All girl students who studied from Classes 6 to 12 in government schools will be paid Rs 1,000 per month directly into their bank account till the uninterrupted completion of their undergraduate degree, diploma and ITI courses. The students will be eligible for this in addition to other scholarships."



The state discom TANGEDCO's financial condition is a matter of grave concern as it continues to incur huge losses every year. An allocation of Rs. 13,108 crore has been provided for the government to take over 100 per cent of its losses for the current year (2021-22). Further, an allocation of Rs.9,379 crore has been provided in the budget to reimburse the tariff subsidies being provided by the government.



A basic tenet of the Constitution is that 'India is a Union of States', he said. "We are deeply concerned at the persistent attempts to erode the federal architecture of our polity." The government would continue to fight for the legitimate rights of all states.



The financial year is likely to be challenging and replete with uncertainties. The ongoing war in Ukraine can disrupt the global economic recovery. Global supply disruptions and demand shocks, including those triggered by the war, can adversely impact the state's tax revenue.



The government would contribute Rs 50 crore to the 'Emerging Sector Seed Fund' for making equity investments in Tamil Nadu based startups, he said.



As soon as the Finance Minister began his Budget presentation, Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami tried to raise some issues.



Speaker M Appavu said nothing would go on record and added that time would be given to the opposition following the budget presentation and they could voice their views later.



Din prevailed in the House for a while as principal opposition party members including deputy leader O Panneerselvam were on their feet seeking to raise some matters. Slogans were also raised by opposition members.



The Speaker urged them repeatedly to resume their seats and said that the business for March 18 is confined to budget presentation. Both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, who were former Chief Ministers knew the practices well and they should protect the Assembly traditions, the Speaker said. Later, led by Palaniswami the AIADMK staged a walkout, boycotting the budget presentation.